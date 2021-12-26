South Africa: Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu has died

South Africa
South Africa’s retired Archbishop and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, has died.
Archbishop Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday at the age of 90
“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
He “distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights”, Ramaphosa added.
00:45
South Africa pays tribute to former president Frederik Willem de Klerk
01:35
South Africa: Govt will turn to alternative legislation to redistribute land- Justice Minister says
01:32
Mandela Sanctuary turns icon's home into boutique hotel
00:46
South Africa: Ex-President FW de Klerk laid to rest in private funeral
01:15
Sudan: Abdalla Hamdok freed from house arrest, signs new power sharing deal
01:15
South Africa: Four days of national mourning declared for FW de Klerk