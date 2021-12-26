Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa: Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu has died

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's anti-apartheid iconand Nobel peace laureate   -  
Copyright © africanews
Schalk van Zuydam/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South Africa’s retired Archbishop and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, has died.

Archbishop Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday at the age of 90

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He “distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights”, Ramaphosa added.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..