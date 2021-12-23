Tunisian court sentences former president Marzouki to four years in jail

A Tunisian court announced on Wednesday four years in prison for former president, Moncef Marzouki.

According to local media, Marzouki, described as a fierce critic of president Kais Saied, was sentenced in absentia and accused of "undermining state security abroad" as well as causing "diplomatic damage" to the state.

At the beginning of November, a Tunisian judge issued an international arrest warrant against Marzouki.

The arrest warrant was issued two weeks after president Kais Saied ordered an investigation into statements made by the former president.

peaking to AFP news agency, Marzouki's lawyer, Lamia Khemiri, said that the former president had not received any summons to appear in court.