Sudan: Hundreds join funeral procession for slain protester

Hundreds joined the funeral procession of a Sudanese protester who was shot during recent mass demonstrations against the military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but sidelined the democratic movement.

Abd al-Moneim Mohamed Ali died on Tuesday and later his family, friends and political activists held a mass funeral for him.

On Sunday, tens of thousands took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country to mark the third anniversary of the uprising that eventually forced the military removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Security forces responded with different levels of violence.

Abd al-Moneim Mohamed Ali was shot in the head while protesting in Omdurman.

More than 120 people were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces in Khartoum, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Two other protesters were wounded in Kassala, it said.

The protests were the largest since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing Hamdok's transitional government. The coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street demonstrations.

At least 45 people were killed, and hundreds wounded in protests triggered by the October coup, according to a tally by the Sudanese medical group.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.