South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa back on duty

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after spending a week in isolation following a positive Covid test, his office confirmed Monday.

Ramaphosa who is fully vaccinated felt unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on December 12.

Ramaphosa self-isolated in Cape Town and was being monitored by the South African Military Health Service.

He had delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for a whole week.

The South African government however didn’t reveal whether he had been infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

South Africa, where the highly mutated Omicron variant was first detected last month, is Africa's worst-hit country according to official tallies of virus cases, with more than 3.3 million infections logged and more than 90,000 deaths.