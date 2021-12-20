Welcome to Africanews

African leaders gather in Brussels to prepare EU-AU summit

By Africanews

Belgium

A number of African leaders gathered in Brussels on Sunday to prepare the European Union - African Union summit in February.

The delegation was greeted by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Democratic Republic of Congo's, Félix Tshisekedi was present as well as president Macky Sall from Senegal and Paul Kagamé from Rwuanda.

The discussions centred on the preparations for the summit, expected outcomes and the main themes and ideas to be addressed by the leaders, according to an EU official.

According to the same official, cited by AFP, a number of investments should be announced by the end of the Summit scheduled for mid-February.

