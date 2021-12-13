Abuja residents enjoy Christmas lights show

Nigerians over the weekend were thrilled after visiting the illumination of the Christmas village in Abuja Saturday.

Parents brought their children to enjoy the celebrations, which included traditional dancing and an abundance of toys.

Nigerians of all ages enjoyed the occasion after the restrictions of the pandemic.

"It feels really good to have Xmas celebrations that we can actually come out and celebrate," one attendee said.

"It's good to be here to have a breath of fresh air, you know with the last year pandemic, lockdown and now we are not having any lockdown. It's a good time to come with the children just to have fun," another attendee said.

Abuja's Indian and Mexican communities were also represented on stage.

The event involved dancing and singing among children and adults as the world gets ready for the Christmas celebrations.