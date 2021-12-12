Samuel Eto'o hails new start for football in Cameroon

Former international player Samuel Eto'o described becoming the head of the Cameroon Football Federation as one of the "proudest moments" of his life.

Eto'o was elected with 43 votes against 31 for the former acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

Last January, the Court of Arbitration for Sport annulled the acting president's victory in the 2018 elections.

"I think both candidates had useful arguments. Eto'o won. I hope that in his profession of faith, he mentioned many things that can enrich football and control the costs of the organisation, and create positive results. Seidou (Mbombo Njoya, another candidate, editor's note) had also done it, in an exemplary way too. But in the end, Eto'o won.

We are very happy because football wins today", said Eric Sielinou, President of the Federation of Indomitable Lions Supporters.

Sports journalist André Mirabeau Mahop added:

"Samuel Eto'o's great challenge will be to reconcile the players. Since I have been a journalist, since I have been involved in football, there has always been war, battle between the players, disputes, complaints, CAS, we have never played football on the pitch".

The new head of the Cameroon Football Federation will soon face his first challenge when the country hosts in January the last stage of the African Cup of Nations.

Eto's campaign focused on promoting women's football and eliminating corruption in the Cameroonian game.