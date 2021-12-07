Police disperse opposition rally in The Gambia

Gambia
The authorities in The Gambia have used tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting the results of the presidential elections.
The incidents ocurred outside the residence of opposition leadder Ousainou Darboe.
Before violence erupted, Darboe appealed to supporters to avoid violence and follow legal procedures to investigate potential irregularities.
The opposition supporters reject the victory of President Adama Barrow.
According to official results, Barrow reached around 53% of the vote against 28% for the main opposition contender.
The presidential election was held on Saturday and nearly 860,000 people participated in the scrutiny.
