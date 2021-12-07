Benin court sentences political opponent to 10 years in prison

A court in Benin has condemned academic and political opponent Joël Aïvo to 10 years behind bars.

The former presidential candidate was detained last April, the day after president Patrice Talon was re-elected with 86% of the vote.

Joël Aïvo rejected the accusations of "conspiracy against the State" and "moneylaudering", denouncing the role of the court in silencing the opposition.

Rich businessman Patrice Talon was first elected in 2016 and is accused of authoritarianism by his opponents.