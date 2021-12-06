Ethiopia: Showcase of African brands at the 6th African textile and fashion fair

Textile, African fashion accessories and manufacturing machines have been introduced to visitors at the 6th African Textile and Fashion Fair in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia. The 3-day fair opened on Friday December 3.

With over 291 exhibitors from 27 countries, participants are meeting African and international industry players, exploring partnerships and business opportunities to build long-term partnerships.

Fashion is big business in Africa. With the industry evolving significantlz over rhe last zears

The combined apparel and footwear market in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be worth US$ 31 billion, according to data from Euromonitor International

Analysts note that several countries on the continent are contributing to the African footwear revolution, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

Ethiopia for instance, is ranked in the top ten of leather exporting countries worldwide and in 2018 was able to generate considerable income from shoe exports