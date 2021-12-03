Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

FIFA Arab world cup: Mauritania optimistic ahead clash with UAE

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Qatar

Mauritania face the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Friday, two days after being humiliated by Tunisia 5 goals to 1 in the opening game of the Arab Cup of Nations.

A second defeat would seal the fate of Didier Da Rosa's men, particularly as Tunisia will challenge Syria, who were beaten 2-1 by the Emirates in their first match.

Hemeya Tanjy, Mauritania forward:

"It was a tough defeat for the players and the team but the players' goal is to get a win against the UAE. We will play and fight for one of the two spots to get to the next stage and God willing the players will be on their best day."

The 16 nation FIFA Arab Cup is currently taking place in Qatar is set to end on the 18th of December.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..