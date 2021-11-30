Sudan: Political parties oppose Hamdok’s reinstatement

President of the Sudan Congress Party on Monday criticized reinstated Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, describing him as "prime minister of the coup".

Generals deposed the country’s transitional civilian government, along with Hamdok, in late October and arrested more than a hundred officials.

Mass protests followed the coup, and the generals eventually reinstated Hamdok under military oversight amid international pressure.

"It is sad that despite Dr. Hamdok describing what happened as a coup, a political agreement was signed and the preamble of it says that this agreement is based on the decisions of the coup leader, and therefore automatically and logically he accepted to be the prime minister of the coup." Omar El Degeir, President of Sudan Congress Party said

Her added, the party will continue to support protesters who oppose the coup until it ends.

"We salute the mass demonstrations, we support the demonstrations of tomorrow, and we will be with the people in the street, and we call upon all the masses to adhere to peaceful demonstrations and to resist the coup until its funeral in a final resting place, which is the dustbin of history."

Hamdonks political deal for a reinstatement was sealed on November 21.

In a separate development, the National Umma Party (NUP), which was seen as one of the potential backers of the political agreement, issued a statement against Hamdok, accusing him of seeking to split the party.

The NUP General-Secretariat disclosed that the Prime Minister met with some of its local leaders from some states and accused him of seeking to divide the party’s ranks.

“We will not accept the creation of a domesticated (political) incubator that will return the wheel of history to the era of the former regime,” stressed the statement before calling on the party members to take to the street to reject the coup and restore the democratic civil rule.