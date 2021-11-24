Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta concludes two day state visit to South Africa

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the Transnet Manufacturing Facility in Pretoria on Wednesday, where he went on a tour of the factory with South African Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

The visit is part of Kenyatta's two-day state visit to South Africa to bolster trade relations between the two countries after ministers from both countries signed cooperation agreement in various sectors, including transport, health and tourism.

"Today is another demonstration of President Kenyatta's determination to see how we could take the relationship between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of South Africa to a completely new level and built around commercial relations, trade relations," said Gordhan during opening remarks at the plant.

The guided tour of the Transnet facility aimed to show the company's capabilities in advanced design and manufacturing, and maintenance of rail-related equipment.

"I think Transnet can be a leading partner in working together with other African countries to restore their real stock. And again, going back to what I said earlier, be a leader in helping the integration of our rail systems across the continent and this is something that we look forward to working together with you and my team as we move forward," said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta is expected to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in the Eastern Cape, where the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is manufactured for distribution in South Africa and the other African countries.