Kenyan president begins 2-day state visit to South Africa

Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta is in South Africa for a two day state visit.

Uhuru Kenyatta was welcomed by South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa at his offices in the Union Buildings on Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.

A part of his tour in South Africa, Kenyatta is expected to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there.

The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.

Kenya is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.

Official statistics shows that, South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about $22 million.

More than 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya.