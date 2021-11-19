Sierra Leone: Survivors of fire explosion call for aid

Survivors of Sierra Leone's Fire Explosion are still receiving treatment in hospitals 2 weeks after the incident which claimed many lives.

Whiles majority of the survivors struggle for their lives in hospitals, others are resorting to private individual helath workers for treatment.

“I thank God for my condition. It’s gradually improving. I lost many of my friends at the Wash Car. But I pray that God grants me a speedy recovery.”

Aminata Kamara's husband is among the patients responding to treatment at the 34 Military Hospital in Freetown.

“He was off from business on Friday night and they called me that he had been involved in the incident, so I had to rush there the following day and met him in a critical condition. But we thank God for his present state and may God bless the health workers treating him." Aminata Bangura stated.

Ward Master in Charge at the 34 Military Hospital, Burns Unit, Captain Alimamy David Fornah said "We are collaboratively working with all the departments in the Hospital; like the Physiotherapy Department and the Theatre Department. Because getting their veins is so difficult; except we have to get the anesthetics to help us in doing that. We also have social workers who counsel them, talk to them and their relatives. Then we have Hygienists to ensure that the environment is clean."

Lives and properties were lost in the incident; many are calling for aid to rebuild their livelihood. Marie Turay was a business woman in the locality.

"My children and I were able to come out of the incident. For this, we thank God. It wasn't easy with the disaster. This is where I usually do my business; and it is where I depend for survival. I am not feeling well as I speak, we haven't received help from anyone yet. So we're still calling for aid in order to continue doing our business. Marie Turay, Business Woman said.

Family members are hopeful that their loved ones will recover and get back to normal life.