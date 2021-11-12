Paris organizes peace forum to tackle current dynamic global issues

Some thirty heads of state and government, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, met in France to attend the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday and Friday.

The Elysee said that there are 30 Heads of State and Governments amongst the 450 participants that are expected at the three-day summit, while 15,000 others will attend online.

This Forum, launched at the initiative of Emmanuel Macron in 2018, aims to establish in Paris an annual meeting of global players, similar to what is done in Davos on economic issues or in Munich on security issues.

The fourth edition aims to encourage a "stronger and more inclusive (post-Covid) recovery", by proposing "initiatives to better manage the global commons"

The French President is also expected to propose a "roadmap for artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change and protection of biodiversity".

The summit brings together world leaders, CEOs, NGOs and others to discuss global issues such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global digital transition.