South Africa wins commitment towards a low-carbon economy

South Africa
In South Africa, the days of coal may be numbered.
The country won a commitment from a group of rich nations for at least $8.5 billion and technical assistance towards a transition to a low carbon economy.
The commitment includes countries such as the US, France Germany and Britain, as well as the European Union.
The main focus of the deal , signed in Glasgow on Tuesday during COP26 is to transform the country's electricity generation system.
South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa described the agreement as a "watershed moment" and added that it would increase energy security, create jobs and investment opportunities.
01:46
Fighting deforestation with green charcoal in DRC
01:00
Beirut in the dark as power plants run out of fuel
01:22
What will it take to fill Africa's growing infrastructure deficit?
02:05
Nigeria: New oil law fuels tensions in the Niger Delta
Go to video
Committing to a just energy transition
10:37
Could climate finance power Africa's energy needs? [Business Africa]