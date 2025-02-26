U.S. ends Power Africa Initiative after a decade

Donald Trump
The U.S. government has shut down Power Africa, a program launched in 2013 by former President Barack Obama to expand electricity access across Africa, Bloomberg reports.
Most of Power Africa’s programs have been marked for termination, and the majority of its staff have been dismissed. Some remaining initiatives, particularly those that connect projects with U.S. companies, may continue under different government agencies.
A State Department spokesperson told Bloomberg that each program is under review to determine whether it aligns with U.S. national interests. “Programs that serve our nation’s interests will continue. However, programs that aren't aligned with our national interest will not,” an official stated.
Power Africa, operated under USAID, aimed to bring electricity to tens of millions of African households. Its closure is part of broader federal budget cuts under the Trump administration, as efforts to reduce government spending gain momentum.
