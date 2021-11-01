Olympic and paralympic athletes appeal to world leaders to save the planet

International Olympic Committee
Over 50 olympic and paralympic athletes from more than 45 countries have appealed to governments taking part in COP26 in Glasgow to create a "healthy and safe" planet.
The initiative is supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and includes athletes from many african countries including Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
