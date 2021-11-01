Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Olympic and paralympic athletes appeal to world leaders to save the planet

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

International Olympic Committee

Over 50 olympic and paralympic athletes from more than 45 countries have appealed to governments taking part in COP26 in Glasgow to create a "healthy and safe" planet.

The initiative is supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and includes athletes from many african countries including Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Watch the official video here.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..