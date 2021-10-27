Sudan keeps airport closed amid international backlash over coup

Sudan's Khartoum International Airport remained closed Wednesday despite unconfirmed reports that the airport will soon reopen.

Airport officials did not respond with confirmation.

Cairo airport officials said they have not recieved a notice that it will be reopened.

The airport was closed since Sudan's military seized power on Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister.

The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising.

It came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of that process.

Meanwhile, people continued to take to the streets to voice their opposition to army rule.

In Atbara in Sudan's north-east, people chanted anti-coup slogans during a march on Wednesday.

There have also been rallies supporting the military.