Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Philippos of Greece weds Nina Flohr in Athens

The youngest son of Greece's former King Constantine II wed a Swiss billionaire's daughter on Saturday in a ceremony in Athens. Philippos tied the knot with Nina Flohr at Athens' Orthodox Cathedral as large crowds gathered outside the venue. Several foreign guests including Spain's Queen Sofia, the UK's Princess Beatrice and Denmark's Princess Benedikte attended the wedding. The couple had wed twice before Saturday's ceremony. They first exchanged vows in Switzerland in December before holding another wedding in the UK months later.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..