Annual sheep march gathers crowds in Madrid

The traditional Spanish Festival of Transhumance returned to the streets of Madrid on Sunday, after being cancelled the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a thousand sheep and goats filled the street, diverting traffic away from the city centre. The festival, which has taken place since 1994, is a traditional event which sees thousands of sheep "clogging" the main roads of the capital. The event claims the role of transhumance and extensive livestock farming as a tool for conserving biodiversity and fighting climate change. Traditional festival dancer, Nati Fernandez said there was "no doubt this is a special year" due to the last one being cancelled. "We are not as many as usual due to people still being afraid, but every year this is a real party," he added. The festival is also a protest, which aims to call on authorities to protect Spain's 125,000 kilometres (78,000 miles) of paths used for the seasonal movement of livestock between different grazing grounds around the country.