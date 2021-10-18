Turkey promises to increase trade ties with Africa

Turkey is committed to boosting trade ties with the entire Africa, and plans to hold a Turkey-Africa Business Council meeting soon. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made this promise when he visited Angola, as part of his three-nation tour to the continent.

Turkeys trade with African countries currently stands at about 25 billion dollars. The Turkish president expressed hope to increase this figure.

He said “Our trade volume with Angola in the first eight months of this year was recorded as $132 million. We should exert mutual efforts to increase it to $500 million as we had agreed on,”

The Turkish president made this revelation at a joint press conference with Angolan President in Luanda on Oct. 18.

The press conference was after the 2 presidents had attended the Turkey-Angola Business Forum meeting where the Turkish president addressed business people from the two countries.

President rechep tayep eedoan said a platform will be created for business people from the 2 countries to come together and discuss potential investments in the wide range of fields including transportation, health, agriculture, textiles and construction.

Erdoğan will visit Nigeria and Togo after Angola.