Kenyan running star Tirop's husband in court over her killing

Family members walk at the cattle shed built by Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop who was found dead with stab wounds to her stomach at her home in Kapnyemisa.   -  
CASMIR ODUOR/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Kenya

The husband of Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop appeared in court on Monday as a suspect in her killing, and was remanded in custody for almost three weeks.

Ibrahim, commonly known as Emmanuel, Rotich, was arrested last week in the coastal town of Mombasa after a dramatic late-night chase.

"The suspect will remain in police custody for 20 days to enable police to complete the investigations into the murder," Iten chief magistrate Charles Kutwa said.

"He will also be taken for mental assessment."

Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death in their home in Iten, western Kenya, last Wednesday, a killing that shocked the nation and the world of athletics.

The double world championships bronze medallist was considered a rising star in Kenyan athletics. She came fourth in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics this year and broke the world women-only record in the 10km last month.

Rotich, said by police to be aged about 41, had been expected to appear in court on Friday, but the hearing was postponed as officials decided where the case against him should be held.

