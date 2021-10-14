Kenyan police launches search for husband of murdered athlete

Police in Kenya is searching for the husband of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop stabbed to death in an incident that shocked her home country and the world of athletics.

The police named the athlete's husband, Emmanuel Rotich, as the prime suspect in the death of the 25 year old Olympian.

Agnes Tirop was killed just a month after smashing the women-only 10km world record at an event in Germany.

"When we got the news, it was really saddening, because Agnes has been a good person since she was young, and Agnes has never been in any conflict with anyone, so having been killed really surprised us", said Josephat Keter, brother of slain athlete Agnes Tirop.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also paid tribute to the young athlete, who would have turned 26 later this month. Kenyatta urged the police to track down those behind her death.