Sudanese Muslims celebrate Mevlit Kandili religious ceremony

Thousands of Sudanese showed up in the capital Khartoum to celebrate the Mevlit Kandili.

Mevlit Kandili simply translates to the time of birth and involves mainly members of the Islamic community.

Muslims in Khartoum filled Al Khalifa Square in Umdurman, Khartoum from the early hours of the morning in a well set up space and later sang and read several poems praising Prophet Muhammad.

The Mevlit Kandili celebrations are done every year and are meant to strengthen the beliefs of these goers.

It also involves the young ones who are being taught about the importance of this religious event and also are being gifted toys by friends and family members.

The attendees also said that this celebration is a source of spiritual happiness for them and their religious doctrine.

The event also helps them in renewing the Islamic memory and lasts 12 days.