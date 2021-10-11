Angola: Travellers to now pay for Covid testing at airport

Rapid tests, compulsory since January on arrival in Angola, and hitherto free of charge will now be paid for.

A new government decree defines the cost of 31850 kwanzas, the equivalent to 46 euros, for a test to be carried out at the Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda.

Paid but not at the time the person is tested, the amount will be charged when the airline ticket is purchased through a "health fee" that the airline company then hands over to the Angolan State.

The initiative is part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Among the measures taken by Luanda to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus is the obligation for users of public and private services to present proof of vaccination. Angola has already vaccinated 7.7% of its 32 million inhabitants

As of Sept. 1, authorities lifted the lockdown in place in Luanda since March 2020 and the quarantine period for persons fully vaccinated arriving in Angola has also been lifted.