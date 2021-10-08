Welcome to Africanews

South Africa and Kenya taken off UK's red list

By Africanews

South Africa and Kenya are two of the country's taken off the UK's red list.

This means that travellers from those countries no longer have to self-isolate in an approved hotel at their own expense when arriving in the UK.

Brazil and Mexico have also been removed from the red list.

All changes take effect from Monday 11th, and passengers still need to fill a passenger locator form upon arrival.

UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said these changes mark the next step in opening travel as it will allow families to reunite after being separated during the pandemic.

The news have been welcomed by the travel industry seriously affected during Covid-19.

