South Africa and Kenya taken off UK's red list

-
Copyright © africanewsSayyid Abdul Azim/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Africanews
United Kingdom
South Africa and Kenya are two of the country's taken off the UK's red list.
This means that travellers from those countries no longer have to self-isolate in an approved hotel at their own expense when arriving in the UK.
Brazil and Mexico have also been removed from the red list.
All changes take effect from Monday 11th, and passengers still need to fill a passenger locator form upon arrival.
UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said these changes mark the next step in opening travel as it will allow families to reunite after being separated during the pandemic.
The news have been welcomed by the travel industry seriously affected during Covid-19.
02:21
Covid-19: South Africa eager to leave UK travel red list
Go to video
Mauritius opens to international visitors
01:05
Russia allows charter flights to Egyptian resorts after 2015 suspected bombing
01:13
Cameroon opens new 48hrs passport office in Yaounde
01:30
Millions of Algerians struggle to return home despite partial border reopening
01:57
South Africa's notorious Hillbrow neighbourhood catches on with tourists