South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu celebrates 90th birthday

  -  
Copyright © africanews
RODGER BOSCH/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

South Africa

South African archbishop Desmond Tutu marked his 90th birthday at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.

The anti-apartheid icon and Nobel peace prize laureate is often described as South Africa's moral compass.

Tutu was appointed Archbishop in 1986 and lobbied for international sanctions against the apartheid system.

Later he became a human rights activist on a global scale.

