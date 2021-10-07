Welcome to Africanews

South Africa celebrates Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's anti-apartheid icon, Nobel Peace Prize winner and a man dubbed the nation's "moral compass," celebrated his 90th birthday Thursday with a rare public appearance. The jovial Tutu, who has long spoken out against injustice, attended a special thanksgiving service at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, where he was named South Africa's first black Anglican archbishop. The service began with a rendition of "Happy Birthday." Tutu, who appeared healthy and wore his purple shirt and white collar under a black suit, waved from a wheelchair. He sat next to Leah, his wife of 66 years. Tributes and well wishes for the anti-apartheid icon have poured in from presidents, individuals and organizations around the world.

South Africa Desmond Tutu birthday Apartheid

