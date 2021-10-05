Welcome to Africanews

Morocco launches campaign for third dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The administration of the 3rd dose will take place in the vaccination centers, regardless of address. The people concerned by this operation will receive an SMS from 1717. The Ministry had announced in a previous press release published on Friday, October 1 the official administration of this 3rd injection. This decision follows the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Committee of vaccination but also taking into account the international scientific recommendations.

