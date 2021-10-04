Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Watching the sun set on a warm spring day while listening to soundtracks played on headphones, dozens of people danced Sunday in a mountaintop park in Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital. It's a burgeoning urban craze, born out of the lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic that has closed nightclubs in South Africa, the hardest-hit country on the continent. One Sunday a month, revelers dance outdoors while enjoying a 360-degree panoramic view of the city from the Northcliff Ridge Ecopark, one of Johannesburg's highest points.