Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Watching the sun set on a warm spring day while listening to soundtracks played on headphones, dozens of people danced Sunday in a mountaintop park in Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital. It's a burgeoning urban craze, born out of the lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic that has closed nightclubs in South Africa, the hardest-hit country on the continent. One Sunday a month, revelers dance outdoors while enjoying a 360-degree panoramic view of the city from the Northcliff Ridge Ecopark, one of Johannesburg's highest points.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..