Cakes celebrate healthcare workers as bakers bounce back

UK CAKE AND BAKE SHOW Pegasus the flying unicorn is made entirely out of cake . It's one of the sugary creations on display at this year's Cake and Bake Show in London. It brings big brands and independent bakers together to showcase their treats to the public. Last year's event was cancelled as the UK remained in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. But organisers think the lockdowns of the last 18 months have brought more interest than ever to the topic of baking; And the first thing greeting those 30,000 visitors as they walk through the door is some seriously posh pudding. This year's show stopper is a pair of life sized characters from the period drama Bridgerton. The dashing Duke of Hastings is now tastier than ever. It was created by British celebrity baker Rosie Cake-Diva. Professionals and amateurs get a chance to impress visitors in the cake competition. This year, lots of entries pay tribute to British healthcare workers I The Cake and Bake Show is on at London's ExCel exhibition and convention centre and runs until 3 October.