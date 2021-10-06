Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban

Many Afghans are waiting for their passports to try to leave the country after the Taliban took power in August. Among them are students and people who need to travel abroad for medical treatment. Alam Gul Haqqani, acting head of the passport office, said between 5,000 and 6,000 passports would be issued each day. Outside the passport office in Kabul, people rush and jostle to get in line to enter the office. Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)