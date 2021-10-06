Metalworkers in South Africa commence indefinite strike over pay rise

South Africa’s metalworker's union on Tuesday began an indefinite strike seeking pay raises.

The union has around 155,000 members working in various industries including auto-mechanics.

Initial wage hike talks with employer bodies became deadlocked and arbitration failed.

The union is seeking an 8% wage increment and subsequent 2% above the inflation rate for the following two years.

“We are left with no choice but to strike and to withhold our labor indefinitely until the bosses give into our just demands,” NUMSA said in a statement.

South Africa has local plants that assemble major car brands including Ford, BMW and Nissan for export.

Several marches and rallies were witnessed across South Africa on Tuesday as the grieved members called out on the government and employers to heed their demands.