South African President releases controversial report

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of a controversial report into the irregular awarding of a contract for a Covid-19 media campaign.

The contract was awarded by the health ministry to a private company, Digital Vibes.

The report claims senior officials benefitted from some of the money paid to the company.

The investigations led to the resignation of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in June; last weekend the government announced the suspension of director-general for health, Sandile Buthelezi.

Since early July that the president was under increasing pressure to release the findings of the investigation.

Former Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, faces allegations of involvement in the hiring of close associates in the tender.