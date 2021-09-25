Mali to face Nigeria in the Women's Afro Basket 2021 final

Nigeria booked a place in the Women's Afro Basket 2021 final against Mali with a comfortable 73-63 win over Senegal.

Mame-Marie Sy-Diop was the best scorer of the night with 18 points for the losing team, while Nigeria had 16 points from Amy Okonkwo and 14 from Ify Ibekwe.

Guard Ezinne Kalu was surprisingly silent against Senegal hitting home three points but there are little concerns in the final she'll falter.

Nigeria finished first in Group B and their run to the Final has been void of any blemish.

Mali also stunned host Cameroon 52-51 on Friday to reach the final of the Women's Afro Basket 2021 in Yaounde.

Mali is the third-highest scoring side averaging 75.8 points and they top the rebounding chart with 54.5 boards per game.

Malian guard Djeneba Ndiaye ranks second on the scoring log with 16.8 points.

Also on the list, center Mariam Coulibaly has been a threat both on offense and defense, posting 11.3 points and picking up nine rebounds, the second-best in the tournament.

Both sides faced off in the Third-placed playoff of the Women's AfroBasket 20211 in Bamako with Mali overpowering Nigeria 71-62.

Nigeria's aggressive defending could pose a serious worry to Mali as the side averages 5.8 blocks, the second-best ratio in the tournament.