Tunisia sends 120 troops for UN mission in Central African Republic CAR

Tunisia sends 120 troops to reinforce United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic to reinforce its helicopter unit. The deployment is part of a UN Security Council resolution in March to beef up the MINUSCA force in the CAR by around 3,000 men.

"We are very happy to welcome today the Tunisian contingent of the Tunisian air force, here to strengthen the force's capacities to better help the Central African people, to protect civilians and to provide the necessary security to this country." Paulo Maia Pereira, general and MINUSCA's deputy commander said.

The troops will take part in air rescue operations, medical evacuation and transportation of personalities, according to a statement

It is the first time a Tunisian contingent is deployed in the country.