DRC: Shooting in Goma leaves two dead and six injured

By Rédaction Africanews

and Gaël Mpoyo

with gael mpoyo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Two civilians were killed and six others were seriously injured in a gunfight that broke out in Goma, a city in the DRC's eastern region, on Monday night.

The city of Goma, where all security services are based, yet the incident occurred.

Families of the victims gathered on Tuesday morning to express their grief, shock, and disbelief.

"We don't know if the state of siege exists because we don't see the results, people are still being killed, even robbery has multiplied, if you walk with a handbag, the thugs vanish with it, in any case we are suffering, we are in need of help"

The unclaimed shooting is the first since the state of siege, the authorities are trying to reassure everyone and announce investigations.

"They are robbers who entered a shop, four who were riding on two motorbikes and shot. This is normal criminality but the police unit was there and we have been informed and investigations are being carried out.

Goma, one of the most prosperous cities in the DRC, borders two territories where armed groups are active, namely Masisi and Nyiragongo.

Despite the state of siege decreed by President Félix Tshisekedi in an attempt to end the violence in the east, the locals say they see no change.

