Beach Soccer World Cup: Senegal beat Brazil to reach semi-finals

Senegal pulled off a surprise 5-4 win against Brazil to become the first African side ever to advance to the semi-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia on Thursday.

Senegal went 3-1 down after 23 minutes, but fought back and made it 3-3 10 minutes later at the Luzhniki beach soccer stadium.

They then pulled ahead in the last three minutes of the match and held on despite conceding a goal in the last minute, hanging on to beat the 14-time champions in extra time.

Raoul Mendy and goalkeeper Al Seyni Ndiaye were key figures in the win by the Teranga Lions.

Switzerland went on a rampage against Uruguay, putting 10 past the South Americans who only managed 1. Elsewhere, Japan were 5-4 winners over Tahiti, while hosts Russia beat Spain 4-2 in a hotly contested quarter-final encounter.

Senegal face Japan in the semi-finals on Saturday.