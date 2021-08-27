Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Beach Soccer World Cup: Senegal beat Brazil to reach semi-finals

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews

By Africanews

Russia

Senegal pulled off a surprise 5-4 win against Brazil to become the first African side ever to advance to the semi-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia on Thursday.

Senegal went 3-1 down after 23 minutes, but fought back and made it 3-3 10 minutes later at the Luzhniki beach soccer stadium.

They then pulled ahead in the last three minutes of the match and held on despite conceding a goal in the last minute, hanging on to beat the 14-time champions in extra time.

Raoul Mendy and goalkeeper Al Seyni Ndiaye were key figures in the win by the Teranga Lions.

Switzerland went on a rampage against Uruguay, putting 10 past the South Americans who only managed 1. Elsewhere, Japan were 5-4 winners over Tahiti, while hosts Russia beat Spain 4-2 in a hotly contested quarter-final encounter.

Senegal face Japan in the semi-finals on Saturday.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..