Burundian economist in transformative wood art

Burundi's economic capital, Bujumbura is also the central African country's artistic and creative powerhouse.

Clovis Mwizero, an economist-cum artist lives here.

With his wife, Mwizero has created La Maison du Bois where he designs and makes decorative objects and furniture out of wood.

"La Maison du Bois is an art company, a family business founded by two people who are passionate about art. It is simply an art house that accompanies couples as they build their homes from engagement, marriage through to old age, I would say," said Mwizero.

He says wood brings a natural feel to a house and unlocks the imagination, as opposed to other materials used to make decorative or household articles such as plastic, metal, or paper.

"In wood you can find everything, you can find the elements of decoration, you can even make wooden watches, you can make wooden handbags, you can make beautiful paintings of weddings or events".

Mwizero's passion for art is shared by his wife Gloria, who mostly specializes in knitting children's toys and decorative accessories.

"A doll is an object of education for children because it helps especially the little girl, it helps her to grow up, to have confidence in herself," she said.

With wood as the raw material for their business, the couple has ventured into agroforestry, planting several hectares of trees.

Mwizero is also giving woodwork and carpentry lessons to youths waiting to enter university at his workshop.