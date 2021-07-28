Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Barack Obama buys stake in NBA's Basketball Africa League

Barack Obama buys stake in NBA's Basketball Africa League
File - Former U.S. President Barack Obama during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vincent Thian/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has bought a stake in the NBA's Africa business through his foundation, the NBA said Tuesday.Basketball Africa League

Obama will have a minority equity stake in NBA Africa, a new entity set up this year to run all the league's business on the continent.

The NBA said Obama would use any profits to fund the Obama Foundation's youth and leadership programs in Africa.

Obama has been linked to the NBA's Africa operations since 2019, although it wasn't clear until Tuesday exactly what his involvement would be.

NBA Africa and world body FIBA combined to set up the first pro basketball league in Africa. The Basketball Africa League held its inaugural season in May after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. It featured the top teams from 12 African countries.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..