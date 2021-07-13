LeBron James ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ hits cinemas Friday

Even the most famous basketball player admits he was "extremely nervous" making the sequel to "Space Jam."

Lakers' forward, actor and producer LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny.

"I was extremely nervous to even, you know, redo this film and not saying it's a remake because I say it's a totally different ride with 'The New Legacy.' But, you know, just knowing how great the first one was," said James at the Los Angeles premiere Monday night for the film (12 JULY 2021).

"But I put my heart into it, I put my looniness into it, obviously, with the 'toons and committed to it. I'm excited for what people are going to actually see how," James added.

Don Cheadle co-stars as a tyrannical A.I. by the name of Al-G Rhythm. Before becoming a successful actor, Cheadle played a lot of basketball and explained the reason he didn't get to shot hoops with James in between scenes.

"We had a very strict 'don't injure LeBron' rule, you know, so we didn't want to be the story of the project that ended up ending LeBron's career," said Cheadle.

Rapper Pepa (Sandra Denton) from Salt-N-Pepa spoke about how honored the duo felt to be part of the "Space Jam" soundtrack again. The '80s rap group join newcomers Saweetie and Kash Doll for their song "Hoops."

"To know that we were the artists that was on the original, you know, the first 'Space Jam' and the only one on the second one, I was like 'toot toot'!" said Pepa.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" arrives in cinemas from Friday.