Charity warns of migrants' plight aboard vessel

The humanitarian situation of more than 500 rescued migrants is worsening by the hour, a charity group said Thursday.

SOS Meditérranée rescued the 572 rescue migrants onboard one of its boats.

The group's Ocean Viking vessel picked up the migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa during several operations.

According to the NGO, the migrants need to disembark soon, because their medical conditions were getting worse, and they also face risk of food shortages.

In a press statement, the organization said "We will not be able to fulfill all survivors' nutritional needs by Saturday."

The statement said they have sent requests for a place of safety to competent maritime authorities, but added that ‘’we are being kept in the dark."

The NGO also said it will be forced to seek shelter east of Sicily by Friday. SOS Meditérranée stated that on Wednesday a migrant jumped overboard.

He was later rescued by a zodiac rescue boat and brought back on board.

According to the Italian Ministry of Interior, as of 7 July, 22,375 migrants have reached Italy by sea. That’s a significant jump compared to when 7,554 people arrived in 2020.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR estimates that 37,853 people have arrived in Europe by sea in 2020, with 883 accounted as dead or missing.