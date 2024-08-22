Welcome to Africanews

Rescuers recover fifth body from sunken superyacht off Sicily; 1 still missing

Italian Firefighters scuba divers bring ashore in a green bag the body of one of the victims of the UK flag vessel Bayesian, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Salvatore Cavalli/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Italy

Rescuers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily brought ashore a fifth body on Thursday, leaving one person still unlocated, as investigators sought to learn why the vessel sank so quickly.

Rescue crews brought the body bag ashore at Porticello port while divers continued the search for the sixth missing person.

No signs of life have emerged over four days of searching the yacht's hull on the seabed 50 meters (164 feet) underwater.

The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, went down in a storm early Monday as it was moored about a kilometer (half mile) offshore. Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

The six missing passengers included British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter and associates who had successfully defended him in a recent U.S. federal fraud trial.

