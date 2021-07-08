Kenneth Kaunda buried in Zambia amid controversy over burial site

Zambia's founding leader Kenneth Kaunda was buried Wednesday amid ongoing controversy over his burial site.

Some of his relatives had wanted him buried at his farm next to his late wife Betty, with whom he had 10 children.

But the burial proceeded owithout incident at the special cemetery dedicated for the country's leaders.

On the occasion,Musatilanji Kaunda Banda, daughter of Kenneth Kaunda, said a few words about her father.

"Today, tata, as we say goodbye, we want you to know that understood the commitment that God gave you to carry. We didn’t stop loving you, we didn’t love you any less because of what you had to do. We loved you because you were our father, first and foremost, and then because a grandfather, and a great-grandfather. What a blessing it was to have had you in our lives. We thank God for that. We were OK with it because we knew that you loved us even if you were not around us all the time."

Meanwhile, Lungu has declared Kaunda's birthday, April 28, as a national holiday.