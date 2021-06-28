DRC: One dead, two others injured after weekend bomb attacks in Beni

A second explosion was heard on Sunday evening in Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following a first bomb that exploded on Sunday morning in a Catholic church in the town of Beni. Two people were injured.

The second explosion killed a civilian in addition to the carrier of the bomb who died. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

According to several sources, the bomber went to the Troc district in the heart of the city, a very popular and busy area. The impact many expected could have been terrible, but the man had isolated himself next to a butcher's shop, presumably to plant the bomb, and it exploded too soon. However, one civilian died and two others were injured.

A day earlier, a bomb had exploded next to a petrol station on the outskirts of Beni without causing any damage.

The mayor of Beni declared a curfew until Morning morning to allow the defence and security forces to secure the area. Another bomb threat was triggered in the afternoon in the north-east of Beni, near the Monusco camp.

Civil society in Beni also points out that for the past month, other forms of civil disturbances and violence, unrelated to the ADF, have increased in the town.

The town lies in the North Kivu province, one of two regions President Felix Tshisekedi placed under a “state of siege” on May 6 in a bid to clamp down on rebel violence in the troubled region.