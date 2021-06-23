Dozens of Uighurs, Tibetans protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Dozens of Uighur and Tibetan activists gather outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne to protest against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and to call for a boycott. More than 40 countries led by Canada voiced grave concerns at the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday about China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet -- triggering a fierce backlash from Beijing. The widely anticipated joint statement had been in the pipeline for several days and was delivered on day two of the 47th session of the council in Geneva.