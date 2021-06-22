Counting of votes continues in Ethiopia capital

Ballot papers were still being processed at some polling stations in Ethiopia's capital on Tuesday after parliamentary elections. At other polling centres, however, the votes had been counted and results were posted at the entrance. At the Kirkos polling station in Addis Ababa, the results went up at 0800 local time (0500GMT). Voters soon gathered around to look how their favourite candidates performed. One 47-year-old voter expressed joy that his choice, the Prosperity Party, had come top of the ballot count at the polling station. Monday's vote was a major test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose rise to power seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule. But he has since waged war in the Tigray region and his party has been accused of election abuses. The election was meant to take place last year, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.