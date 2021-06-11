Kenya restores direct flights to Somalia

Kenya on Thursaday lifted a ban on direct flights from Somalia ending a month feud after the suspension of air travel between the two countries.

Kenya through its Foreign Minister Said it has “taken due consideration of intercessions made and has decided to reopen Kenya’s airspace to all flights originating from Somalia and emanating from Kenya to Somalia.”

Kenya-Somalia diplomatic relations have severed in recent months with the latter blaming Kenya of meddling in its internal political affairs.

Somalia on Monday ordered all its diplomats in Kenya to leave within seven days while also ordering Kenyan diplomats to quit within the same period.

Somalia has said its southern neighbor is backing Jubbaland state governor Ahmed Madobe, a key foe of President Farmajo.

The two countries are also feuding over a maritime boundary. The dispute is before the International Court of Justice.